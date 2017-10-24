Mentalist Sidney Friedman Predictions About the World Series and Paul !

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

19th annual HALLOWEEN MIND SHIVERS

Starring mega-mentalist Sidney Friedman

October 28th - Oct 31

Davenport's Cabaret Room

1383 N Milwaukee Ave

773-278-1830

www.sidneyfriedman.com

Experience an evening UP CLOSE with America’s greatest psychic entertainer, the internationally acclaimed "musical mentalist" SIDNEY FRIEDMAN, in the most amazing, fun, haunting, brain-busting, INTERACTIVE show of:

​

supernatural telepathy

ESP

prognostication

Sidney's exclusive MUSIC MINDREADING

and enlightened mystical fun

​

This is the 19th annual MIND SHIVERS, one of the few opportunities to see SIDNEY live in person.