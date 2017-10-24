Mentalist Sidney Friedman Predictions About the World Series and Paul !

19th annual HALLOWEEN MIND SHIVERS
Starring mega-mentalist Sidney Friedman
October 28th - Oct 31
Davenport's Cabaret Room
1383 N Milwaukee Ave
773-278-1830
www.sidneyfriedman.com
Experience an evening UP CLOSE with America’s greatest psychic entertainer, the internationally acclaimed "musical mentalist" SIDNEY FRIEDMAN, in the most amazing, fun, haunting, brain-busting, INTERACTIVE show of:
-
supernatural telepathy
-
ESP
-
prognostication
-
Sidney's exclusive MUSIC MINDREADING
-
and enlightened mystical fun
This is the 19th annual MIND SHIVERS, one of the few opportunities to see SIDNEY live in person.