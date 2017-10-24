× Men wearing surgical masks, gloves rob multiple West Town residents, police say

CHICAGO — Police said two men in surgical masks were robbing people while showing what appears to be a handgun in the West Town neighborhood. Police put out an alert Tuesday morning.

Police said there were six robberies in the span of about a month–some happened late at night, while others in the early evening.

There is a sense of safety in West Town the during the day but after a series of robberies it turns out to be a false sense of security.

Police said two men wearing hoodies, blue surgical masks and blue surgical gloves robbing people at gun point. They hit two people Sunday afternoon and two more early Monday morning.

Police said the following locations are where four of the robberies occurred:

 2300 Block of West Monroe Street on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.

 1400 Block of West Carroll Avenue on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7 p.m. (second offender wearing a mask)

 1300 Block of West Fulton Street on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 12:20 a.m.

 300 Block of South Hoyne Avenue on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 12:45 a.m. (both offenders wearing a mask and gloves)

Last month two people where robbed by suspects with a similar description. Those happened on Erie and Ohio.

Police are warning people to take extra precaution.

The victims lost whatever they had on them but besides being shaken up they weren’t physically hurt.

There are surveillance cameras in some of the areas so that could possibly give police some leads.

The suspects are described as black males around 18 to 29 years old, 5 feet 7 to 6 feet 3, and weighing about 140 to 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.