Mark Wahlberg says he hopes God forgives him for ‘Boogie Nights’

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Actor Mark Wahlberg (C) speaks as Pope Francis (L) speaks during the Festival of Families on September 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pope Francis is wrapping up his trip to the United States with two days in Philadelphia where he will attend the Festival of Families and will meet with prisoners at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Mark Wahlberg says he hopes God will forgive him for his turn as a porn star in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune ahead of an event with Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich on Friday that he hopes “that God is a movie fan and also forgiving” because he says he’s made “some poor choices” in the past. Wahlberg listed “Boogie Nights” when asked if he’s prayed for forgiveness for any of his movies.

“Boogie Nights” follows the career of Wahlberg’s character Dirk Diggler through the porn industry in the 1970s and 1980s.

Wahlberg has talked frequently about his Catholic faith and hosted an event honoring Pope Francis during his U.S. visit in 2015. Wahlberg jokingly asked the pope’s forgiveness for the movie “Ted” at that event.

