Mark Grote looks ahead to the 2018 Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - As the World Series begins 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles, the Cubs are figuring out how to try and get back there in Chicago.

A loss to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series knocked the team off the top of Major League Baseball, besting the defending champions in five games. Now Theo Epstein and the front office are looking at their club to see what could be done to get back to the top next season.

Mark Grote watched the entire 2017 season play out from the 670 The Score radio booth and joined Sports Feed to discuss what direction the team might take over the next few months. He discussed possible personnel moves for the franchise and some positions that could use some improvement with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

