Man charged with shooting 12-year-old boy in Zion

ZION, Ill. – A Waukegan man and a teenager were charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Zion, Ill., according to police.

Alexander Mendez, 33, faces charges after police said he fired the gun that injured a boy while he was riding his bike.

Police said a 17-year-old was previously arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the shooting as well.

The boy was shot while he was on the 2200 block of Hebron Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on October 13. When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was conscious and talking to officers. Police applied pressure to his wound until help arrived. The boy was taken the hospital.

Mendez faces aggravated battery with a firearm charges.

Police said the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Police are searching for one more person of interest.