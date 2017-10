Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alt-pop musician Lights has a hit with her song "Giants" getting lots of airplay.

Lights is a Canadian singer-songwriter who has won 2 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent to the Grammys.

She just completed a tour with a stop in the WGN-TV Studios, performing an acoustic version of "Giants" from her new album Skin & Earth. She also has written and illustrated a companion comic book series.

