Lawsuit claims prep players sexually assaulted middle school boy in locker room

HAMMOND, Ind. – A lawsuit filed in Indiana today claims high school soccer players sexually assaulted a middle school boy.

The lawsuit alleges the student was sexually assaulted while in the locker room at George Rogers Clark High/ Middle School in Hammond, Indiana.

The suit was filed on behalf of the boy and his father.

Alex Mendoza, the attorney representing the family, says the boy was in 8th grade when the alleged assault happened in February of 2016 by high school soccer players before a practice.

The suit also claims coaches were aware that other sexual assaults of soccer players had occurred before and that the school failed to protect the health and well-being of this student and others.

Mendoza would not say if the alleged victim at the center of this suit is still enrolled at Clark.

Calls into the school and the police department for comment have not yet been returned.