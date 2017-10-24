× Emanuel wants more parking tickets on weekends

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants to see more parking tickets handed out in Chicago on weekends.

The Mayor’s 2018 budget includes plans to pay parking enforcement workers overtime to ticket illegally parked cars on weekends — not just downtown, but in other neighborhoods as well.

City Comptroller Erin Keane said the city will look to bring in a firm to provide parking enforcement workers with up-to-date “data analytics” about areas where business owners and others are complaining about cars parked in metered spots without paying.

The city would also buy the workers new mobile ticket equipment so they can issue violations faster.

It’s aimed at bringing in an extra $4 million in revenue.

That’s just a small part of Emanuel’s $8.6 billion budget.

But it could anger drivers already unhappy about red light and speeding camera ticket programs.