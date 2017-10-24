Early Morning Hero: Amelia Caban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of our October Early Morning Heroes, Amelia Caban, is a building sanitation worker at University of Illinois-Chicago. Beginning work at 5 a.m. to clean classrooms, greet students and faculty, and organize offices, Caban is a delight to have on campus each day. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.