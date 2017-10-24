× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cleveland

* The Cavaliers fell to the Magic, 114-93, at Quicken Loans Arena last Saturday while shooting 38.4 percent from the floor. Since the start of last season, the Cavaliers are 2-10 when shooting below 40 percent, with the lone wins coming against Golden State on Christmas Day (38.9 percent) and against the Pelicans on January 2 (37.8 percent).

* After an 87-77 loss to the Spurs in Chicago, the Bulls have now started the season 0-2 for the first time since the 2007-08 season where they ended up finishing the year 33-49 and went on to select Derrick Rose with the first overall pick of the subsequent NBA draft.

* The Bulls swept all four games against Cleveland last season after winning three-of-four the year before. Dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season, Chicago’s 7-1 record versus Cleveland is the best of any team versus the Cavs.

* LeBron James has scored 75 points on 30-for-50 (.600) shooting through the first three games of the season. Among players with at least two games played thus far, only James, Nikola Vucevic (27.7 and .680), Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.8 and .659) have averaged north of 25.0 points while shooting 60 percent or better.

* Rookie Lauri Markkanen has scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his first two games with Chicago. The last player to record those stats in his first two career games with the Bulls was Pau Gasol in 2014 (36 points, 20 boards).

* Kevin Love has struggled from distance thus far shooting just 1-for-12 (.083) from behind the arc. Of players with at least 10 attempts, only Charlotte’s Jeremy Lamb has a lower three-point percentage this season (1-for-13, .077).