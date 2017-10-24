× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Las Vegas

* This will be the first ever meeting between the Blackhawks and expansion Golden Knights. While Chicago is 1-0-1 against teams from the Pacific Division this season, Vegas has won both of its games versus Central Division opponents.

* Chicago’s 4-2 victory at Arizona on Saturday represented the first time the Blackhawks had scored more than three goals since erupting for 15 goals over their first two games of the season. Chicago will now seek back-to-back victories for the first time since those initial two contests.

* At 6-1-0, the Golden Knights are off to the best start by any franchise through the first seven games of its existence. And the only teams to win at least six of their first eight games in franchise history were the 1917-18 Montreal Canadiens and 1926-27 New York Rangers (each 6-2-0).

* Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook leads the NHL with 290 total shifts in 2017-18. He’s taken at least 30 shifts in all nine games, just one shy of his career long (10 straight games in March 2012).

* Tommy Wingels saw just 9:58 of ice time on Saturday, yet contributed an assist on Chicago’s go-ahead goal in the third period, as well as an empty-netter to seal the victory. It was Wingels’ first multi-point game in over a year (March 28, 2016).

* Reilly Smith has contributed two and then three points in his last two games, producing multi-point efforts in back-to-back games for the first time since December 2014. Smith has tallied at least two points in three consecutive games just once in his career (December 2013).