Wink Winkle’s spoken word version of ‘If’ by Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This headline probably doesn't really sell it very well.

You see, in 1975, Telly Savalas released a spoken word rendition of the song "If" by the band, Bread. Amazingly, it shot to #1 for two weeks in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland.

Well, our very own Wink Winkle has been obsessed by the music video that Telly did for the song that featured him casually smoking and occasionally eyeballing a beautiful blonde model's face in an extreme close-up.

Wink decided he should try and pay tribute to Telly, the song and the video in his own wack-a-doodle way.

Watch at your own risk, folks.