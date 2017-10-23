Suburban man under investigation for allegedly calling for ‘lynching’ of congresswoman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suburban man is reportedly under investigation for seeming to indicate on Facebook that he'd like to lynch the congresswoman who is criticizing the president.

Amid criticism from the widow of an Army Sergeant killed earlier this month and their family friend, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, comes a Chicago-area investigation into alleged social media posts made against Wilson over the weekend.

WGN is not naming the man because while there is an investigation he has not been charged.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Des Plaines police are investigating a local man who reportedly posted in reference toward Wilson referencing needing 10 good men for “lynching.”

Later he told the Tribune he couldn't recall if he made those posts and then that he was just kidding.

Today, the Des Plaines man told the Tribune that an anonymous meme-maker put words in his mouth after a fast and furious back and forth Facebook fight. And that in the aftermath, his address has been posted and that his family has received death threats.

In that same interview he told the Tribune that he didn't like the way representative Wilson was politicizing the soldier's death.