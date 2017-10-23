‘Shades: Queens of NYC’ star Kristian Seeber/Tina Burner stop by the show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Shades: Queens of NYC' airs on the Fusion Network, Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

The 12-part, half-hour series will move past the glam, glitz, and lip syncing and provide an intimate look inside the New York drag community. Shade reveals a side of drag life never before seen on television, examining the unspoken stigmas, taboos and personal sacrifices that drag performers often face on their journey to stardom.

Each episode will showcase the day-to-day lives of each individual performer, on and off the stage.

In addition, each week viewers will be treated to a spectacular musical number performed by the drag queens.

While peeling back the drag personas and highlighting love, commitment, community, heartbreak, family and faith, “Shade” will explore what happens to New York’s fiercest drag queens as they vie for adoration, validation and compensation.

Names of drag queens -- Brita Filter, Chelsea Piers, Holly Box-Springs, Jada Valenciaga, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Marti Gould Cummings, “Showbiz Spitfire” Paige Turner, and Tina Burner are among the talent featured.