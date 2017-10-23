Rauner officially announces re-election bid for governor with campaign video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It's official -- Governor Bruce Rauner is re-running for Illinois governor.

Early Monday morning, he released a two-minute campaign video stating his intentions to push for re-election.

The campaign video has been called "I Choose to Fight," and in it, we see a less 'official- looking' Rauner, riding his motorcycle throughout Illinois-- dressed in a leather vest, that features a 'governor patch' on his chest.

Throughout the video, a focus is placed on children, and he mentions the various battles he's taken on in Springfield — admitting some were won, and some were lost.

The governor says he will continue to push for property tax relief, term limits for politicians, and a budget that won`t break or bankrupt the state— which are all major points of the governor's turnaround agenda that he's been fighting for since he entered office.

Rauner says he will continue to fight the corrupt political climate and 'business as usual ' in the state—including the 'Madigan Machine'— which is his reference for house speaker, Mike Madigan.

Rauner says this his home— and 'home is worth fighting for.'

Rauner's time in office has been plagued with two failed attempts by lawmakers, to create balanced and on-time budgets.

More recently, the governor lost some of his republican base, after signing a series of controversial bills, including one that expands taxpayer subsides for abortions done through Medicaid.

Republican State Rep Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, is now exploring the possibility of challenging Rauner on the republican ticket -- while power democrats like entrepreneur, philanthropist, and billionaire, J.B. Pritkzer, Chris Kennedy, and State Senator Daniel Biss have all thrown their hats in the race.