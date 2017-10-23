Parents alleged girl with autism restrained in her desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The parents of a northwest Indiana girl with autism say their daughter was forced to sit confined at her desk held in by a set of makeshift walls.

These parents claim the teacher and principal tried to keep them out of the classroom, so they wouldn’t see what was going on.

Heather Castle says when her 7-year-old daughter started to act out, she and her husband began looking for the reason.

What they found, she says, was the last thing they expected. The girl's desk, in her special needs classroom at Kingsford Heights Elementary was walled-in to keep Kennedi in her seat.

Her parents also say the desk that confined her also injured her and left with scrapes and bruises.

They immediately pulled her out of school and she has not returned.

They allege at least one other child was confined the same way.

“We want everyone involved terminated,” Heather told WGN News. “No child should ever be treated like this. I feel like if we don’t speak up, we’re part of the problem."

They’ve filed a complaint with the Indiana Department of Education and are also calling for cameras in special needs classrooms.

School officials have not commented to WGN News.