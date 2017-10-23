Lakeview bar dresses up as Moe’s Tavern for Halloween

LAKEVIEW — Replay Lincoln Park has transformed into Homer Simpsons’s beloved Moe’s Tavern for Halloween. Replay is featuring staples from the iconic “Simpsons” bar including a Mount Lushmore display, Moe’s-themed drinks and “Simpsons” artwork throughout the bar.

Cheers to being friends even when we’re both tired. #saludmifamilia #simpsons #duffme 💖 A post shared by Crystal.Exitosa (@amazoniannn) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Bar owner Mark Kwiatkowski and his family extensively researched Moe’s Tavern, so they could incorporate Easter eggs that only the most die-hard Simpsons fans would notice.

“We did research on which episodes featured Moe’s, and we’d watch it together, pause it, take pictures — there are so many details in the show,” Kwiatkowski told DNA Info. “If you were just watching the show, it would go by so quickly.”

Moe's Tavern pop-up bar! This made me so happy 😁🍻 #moestavern #thesimpsons #flamingmoe #replaybar #lincolnpark A post shared by Natalia M. (@nah_tahl_yah) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

The Kwiatkowski’s hard work paid off. Fans have been loving Replay’s Halloween makeover.

Carl Carlson: Bart was always blowing his spare cash by paying us to kiss each other. Lenny: Did we ever get that money? Narrator: But interracial homoeroticism was only chapter one of Encyclopedia Self-Destructica. A post shared by Mikaela Jane Palermo (@mikaelajane) on Apr 16, 2016 at 3:15pm PDT

Moe’s tavern themed pop-up. A post shared by Ivy Mora (@dejaentendu25) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Moe's Tavern pop up at #Replay for Halloween! Nothing like some Duff's and Flaming Moe's! Had a blast but Spoiler Alert Flaming Moe's are terrible!! A post shared by Matt Liddy (@matt_liddy) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

#igotubarney A post shared by JɐKɘ (@jakemo42) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Moe's Tavern, where the elite meet to drink! A post shared by jrauch01 (@jrauch01) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

I'm headed to Moe's! #simpsons #moestavern #duff #duffbeer #flamingmoes🔥 #chicago #cheers A post shared by Nicole (@chicole23) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

You can visit “Moe’s Tavern” at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. Replay opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. The pop-up tavern will be available through Halloween.