Lakeview bar dresses up as Moe’s Tavern for Halloween

LAKEVIEW — Replay Lincoln Park has transformed into Homer Simpsons’s beloved Moe’s Tavern for Halloween. Replay is featuring staples from the iconic “Simpsons” bar including a Mount Lushmore display, Moe’s-themed drinks and “Simpsons” artwork throughout the bar.
Bar owner Mark Kwiatkowski and his family extensively researched Moe’s Tavern, so they could incorporate Easter eggs that only the most die-hard Simpsons fans would notice.
“We did research on which episodes featured Moe’s, and we’d watch it together, pause it, take pictures — there are so many details in the show,” Kwiatkowski told DNA Info. “If you were just watching the show, it would go by so quickly.”
The Kwiatkowski’s hard work paid off. Fans have been loving Replay’s Halloween makeover.
You can visit “Moe’s Tavern” at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. Replay opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. The pop-up tavern will be available through Halloween.