John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get engaged

Uncle Jessie is getting married!

“Fuller House” star John Stamos has proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh, he announced via social media.

The actor shared a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after” early Monday.

Stamos reportedly proposed to his girlfriend of two years at his favorite theme park with a film edited to show romantic moments from Pixar and Disney animated films ending with “The Little Mermaid’s” Sebastian saying “just ask the girl.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 pic.twitter.com/6vp2raHgCq — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 23, 2017

The actor, who was married to model/actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, has been pretty private about his relationship, but McHugh has been more willing to post about their love.

On October 5 she post a photo of the two of them at Disney.

“I’ll always be the #Mickey to his…..whatever he feels like wearing,” the caption read on a photo showing McHugh donning Mickey Mouse’s trademark red shorts and black suspenders.

She also wished Stamos a happy birthday in August with a picture of them in bed together having a pillow fight.

“Here’s to growing up, but never growing old,” McHugh wrote. “Happiest of birthdays to my Love! May every year keep getting better and better.”

The couple worked together this year on the short film “Ingenue-ish” which they wrote and Stamos directed while McHugh starred.

McHugh told “Entertainment Tonight” in January that “They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together.”

“We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy,” she said. “We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”