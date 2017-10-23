Hologram technology helps preserve stories of Holocaust survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the number of Holocaust survivors dwindling every year, the Illinois Holocaust Musuem and Education Center has found an amazing way to keep their words alive.

Using voice recognition technology and hologram 3D imaging, stories from the past are preserved like you've never seen before.

The new exhibit and center is called "Take a Stand" and debuts this Sunday, October 29th. It is the first in the world to employ groundbreaking, interactive, three dimensional technology to tell Holocaust Survivor stories in a life like way. Not only are visitors able to hear those stories like the survivor is right there in front of them, but they can ask them questions and get responses in real time.

For more information and museum hours: www.illinoisholocaustmuseum.org