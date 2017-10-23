Foo Fighters return to Wrigley Field this summer

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters perform during the Roskilde Festival on June 30, 2017 in Roskilde, some 30 km west of Copenhagen.
90.000 fans attend the festival which is the biggest of its kind in northern Europe. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Malene Anthony Nielsen / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MALENE ANTHONY NIELSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — One of Wrigley Field’s most popular performers are coming back this summer.
Even though they canceled a few shows over the weekend, the Foo Fighters are headed back to The Friendly Confines.
The next phase of their Concrete and Gold tour will come to Chicago next summer — July 29. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10 at cubs.com/foo.
Capital One cardholders’ pre-sale will begin Nov. 6.