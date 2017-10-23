× Foo Fighters return to Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO — One of Wrigley Field’s most popular performers are coming back this summer.

Even though they canceled a few shows over the weekend, the Foo Fighters are headed back to The Friendly Confines.

The next phase of their Concrete and Gold tour will come to Chicago next summer — July 29. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10 at cubs.com/foo.

Capital One cardholders’ pre-sale will begin Nov. 6.