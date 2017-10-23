Monday’s high of 55 degrees was the lowest daytime reading since the beginning of May. Below normal temperatures have been rare this fall season. Should Tuesday’s forecast verify, it will be the first time since September 11th that a day posted a temperature deficit. Unusual warmth along the West coast has induced a buckle in jet stream flow that is expected to bring the Great Lakes region several periods of November-level temperatures. This fall has brought extremes in rainfall as well. September produced a meager 0.32 inches of rain, making it the 4th driest on record. October has erased any incipient drought, producing 7.80 inches of rain as of Monday evening. This ranks October, 2017 as the 4th wettest on record. Low pressure over the region will keep the area soggy through much of Tuesday.
Damp, chilly weather to continue Tuesday
-
Friday’s rain outpaces entire month of September
-
Abnormal warmth to end, but drought persists
-
Harvey rains lead to new U.S. rainfall record
-
Tranquil weather to continue through Tuesday
-
How often does September have a day that produces a higher temperature than August, like this year?
-
-
What is the longest time Chicago has gone without any precipitation?
-
Midweek rains to further alleviate area dryness
-
Rainy period may follow current warm spell
-
Fall arrives in Chicago with 3rd day of record-breaking heat
-
We’ve yet to have a sub-60-degree high this fall. Is that unusual?
-
-
Rain possible Monday, then dry into midweek
-
Cool open to meteorological autumn – but a warmup on the way
-
Cool weather forecast to last into mid-month