Damp, chilly weather to continue Tuesday

Monday’s high of 55 degrees was the lowest daytime reading since the beginning of May. Below normal temperatures have been rare this fall season. Should Tuesday’s forecast verify, it will be the first time since September 11th that a day posted a temperature deficit. Unusual warmth along the West coast has induced a buckle in jet stream flow that is expected to bring the Great Lakes region several periods of November-level temperatures. This fall has brought extremes in rainfall as well. September produced a meager 0.32 inches of rain, making it the 4th driest on record. October has erased any incipient drought, producing 7.80 inches of rain as of Monday evening. This ranks October, 2017 as the 4th wettest on record. Low pressure over the region will keep the area soggy through much of Tuesday.