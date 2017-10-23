‘Crustiest station’ no more! Rehabbed Wilson station debuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was dark and falling apart. Commuters even complained of the smell before it was first announced the Wilson CTA station in Uptown was getting a much needed rehab.

Today, nearly three years later, 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman joined other city and state leaders to unveil the nearly complete 203 million dollar reconstruction of the station, its adjacent tracks and it’s former home in the Gerber Building.

The facility is bigger and brighter. Staircases have been widened and elevators and escalators have been added along with more turnstiles, security cameras, bigger platforms, train tracker displays.

It is the only transfer station between Howard and Belmont and one of several CTA stations boasting huge pieces of eye catching art to help beautify the space.

City leaders say the project is more than just a fix for transportation. Hundreds of new apartments are being built in the neighborhood and more than two dozen businesses have opened since the plan was announced.

The new station, largely paid for with state money, is expected to serve 1.8 million people annually. It is just one piece of the mayor’s “Red Ahead” program designed to revitalize all of the city’s busiest line.