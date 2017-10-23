Court date for accused Greektown shooter

A man is due in court today to face charges in a shooting at a restaurant in Greektown.

Chicago police say DeShaun Carter was one of several people who got into a fight before Carter opened fire, injuring a man and a woman.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Taco Burrito King near Jackson and Halsted.

A man was shot in the chest and critically wounded; the woman’s injuries are less serious.

Carter also shot himself in the leg; he’ll face trial for aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon