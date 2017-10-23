Bears Insider breaks down first winning streak in two years

It's been a long time since WGN Radio's Adam Hoge got to discuss back-to-back wins on the WGN Morning News. Hoge provides some background on what makes Eddie Jackson such an effective safety, why the Bears defense is suddenly fun to watch, and what to expect from Mitch Trubisky after just four completions. He also explains why the Bears still have a chance in the up-for-grabs NFC North.
