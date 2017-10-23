6 months after open heart surgery, Jimmy Kimmel’s son is ‘healthy and happy’

Six months ago, Jimmy Kimmel used his late night monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!” to ask viewers to support affordable healthcare. In the tearful monologue, Kimmel explained that his newborn son William John Kimmel — “Billy” for short — was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and had just undergone heart surgery. On Sunday, Kimmel posted that Billy is now “healthy and happy.”

Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area. A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Kimmel also thanked his supporters for their donations to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in his son’s honor.

The hospital has not released the total amount of donations received, but the influx of donations following Kimmel’s monologue crashed CHLA’s website.

Billy will receive another open heart surgery in his early teens to replace his heart valve, but until then, he is doing well, and thanks to his story, more children at CHLA are getting the healthcare they need.