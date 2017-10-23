6 months after open heart surgery, Jimmy Kimmel’s son is ‘healthy and happy’

Six months ago, Jimmy Kimmel used his late night monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!” to ask viewers to support affordable healthcare. In the tearful monologue, Kimmel explained that his newborn son William John Kimmel — “Billy” for short — was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and had just undergone heart surgery. On Sunday, Kimmel posted that Billy is now “healthy and happy.”
Kimmel also thanked his supporters for their donations to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in his son’s honor.
The hospital has not released the total amount of donations received, but the influx of donations following Kimmel’s monologue crashed CHLA’s website.
Billy will receive another open heart surgery in his early teens to replace his heart valve, but until then, he is doing well, and thanks to his story, more children at CHLA are getting the healthcare they need.