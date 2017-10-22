Sunday Brunch: Korean Short Rib Benedict

Chef Alex Theodorff, Executive Chef of Mad Social on West Madison shows us how to make his Korean Short Rib Benedict.

Short Rib, Kimchi, and Benedict Recipes

Short Rib Recipe

5 Lbs. short rib

1 cup Soy Sauce

½ Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

2 Tbsps. Grated Ginger

6 Cloves Garlic, crushed

2 yellow onions, halved

¾ Cups Brown Sugar

2 Quarts Beef Stock

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a shallow baking pan add beef stock, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, onions, brown sugar, and garlic. After you get your braising liquid ready take the short rib trim the fat and season with salt/pepper. Add the seasoned short rib to the liquid then cover the pan with tin foil. Place the pan in a 350-degree oven and cook for about 3 hours. Set aside to rest.

Brussel Sprouts Kimchi

2 cups Blanched Brussel Sprout Leaf

½ cup Julienne Carrots

½ cup Shredded Red Cabbage

1 tbsp. Sesame Seeds

1 tbsp. Cilantro

½ tbsp. green onions

¼ cups Rice Wine Vinegar

¼ cups Yuzu

½ cup Sweet Chili Sauce

Salt/Pepper to taste

In a medium bowl mix, everything together and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted (1 stick)

Pinch cayenne

Pinch salt

Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together in a stainless steel bowl and until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water (or use a double boiler,) the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, whisk in cayenne and salt. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use for the eggs benedict. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

Short Rib Benedict

1 Pretzel Dinner Roll, cut in half

4oz Short Rib, shredded

1 ½ oz. Brussels Sprout Kimchi

2 Eggs, poached

1 oz. Hollandaise Sauce

¼ tsp Togarashi Spice

Salt/Peppers to taste

On both halves of the pretzel bun, layer the brussel sprout kimchi, shredded short rib, poached egg.

Sprinkle with Togarashi Spice and salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!