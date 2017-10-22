× Over 12 ATM skimming devices found across Chicago

CHICAGO — More than a dozen ATM skimming devices were found across the city at various banks and Walgreens locations over the last month.

Cameras were also placed at some locations to record pin numbers.

Police said people should inspect card slots before using them and notify someone at the business if a pin pad is loose.

Police said the following locations are where the skimming devices were found:

• Associated Bank, 5200 block of N. Central Ave on September 23, 2017

• Walgreens, 1500 block of W. Fullerton Ave on September 26, 2017

• 7-11, 10700 block of S. Ewing Ave on September 27, 2017

• Walgreens, 1600 block of W. Belmont Ave on October 2, 2017

• Fifth Third Bank, 600 block of W. Diversey Pkwy on October 4, 2017

• Chase Bank, 5600 block of W. Montrose Ave on October 6, 2017

• Walgreens, 400 block of N. Michigan Ave on October 8, 2017

• Walgreens, 2300 block of W. Irving Park Rd on October 8, 2017

• Fifth Third Bank, 0-100 block of W. Division St on October 9, 2017

• Walgreens, 3100 block of W. Irving Park Rd on October 11, 2017

• Walgreens, 200 block of W. Madison St. on October 12, 2017

• Walgreens, 100 block of N. State St on October 12, 2017

• Walgreens, 0-100 block of W. Monroe on October 18, 2017