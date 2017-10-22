× Newspaper delivery man’s car stolen with 2 kids inside

CHICAGO – A newspaper delivery man was delivering newspapers Sunday morning when his car was stolen while two children were inside.

The delivery man was on the 5400 block of North Lovejoy and left the car running while he was out of the vehicle. The driver’s two children, a 1-year-old and 4-year-old were in the car.

Two offenders entered the vehicle and stole it, police said.

The vehicle was found a few blocks away with the children unharmed.

Both offenders are in custody. Charges are pending.