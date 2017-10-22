Man, 21, killed when his truck gets intentionally rammed off the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One man died after someone intentionally rammed his truck, forcing him off the road.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood near 57th and Kedzie.

A red truck crashed into a tree and police said the crash was intentional.

Police said the red truck was forced off the road after being repeatedly rammed by another truck and dragged for nearly two blocks.

The driver of the red truck was Eduardo Pena, 21. While first responders managed to pull him from the wreck and get him to the hospital, he died a few hours later.

His father, Jose Pena, came to the scene early Sunday morning to see for himself what had happened.

“The police came and gave me the news [that] my son is dead and in the hospital," Jose Pena, Eduardo's father, said. "Maybe the guy was drunk or crazy. I don’t know what happened.”

His son would have turned 22 on Tuesday. Saturday night he was at a party with friends. His family says he had a 1-year-old son.

The driver fled the scene. What was initially a crash investigation is now a homicide.

The family said they are hoping police will be able to find surveillance video of the accident. They are asking anyone who has any information to call police.

The city has a speed camera in the two block span where the incident occurred.