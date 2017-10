× Man killed when his truck is intentionally rammed off the road

CHICAGO — A man is dead after someone intentionally rammed his truck, forcing him off the road.

It happened just after 2 o’clock this morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police are still looking for the driver of a black pickup truck who they believe caused the incident. First responders took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still looking for the other driver.