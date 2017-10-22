× Man, 30, fatally shot in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police are looking for suspects after a man was found shot to death in unincorporated Grayslake.

Lake County Sheriff’s police arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Lone Rock Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found the body of a 30-year-old man from Zion. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said there was some type of gathering at the home before shots rang out, and they do not believe it was a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.