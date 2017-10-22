× Five injured in North West side car crash

Chicago, IL – – Five people were injured in a two car crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

Both cars were going north in the 1900 block of Cicero Avenue at around 4 a.m.

One of the cars was slowing down at a stop light when the other car police say was speeding, rear-ended it.

Two men and two women in their 20’s were in the car that was rear-ended . They were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

The 32-year-old male driver of the car that caused the crash was also injured. He was taken to the hospital with lacerations on his leg. Police took him into custody.

The police department’s major accident unit is investigating the crash.