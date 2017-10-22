Eddie Beard Veteran’s House gets much needed makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For nearly 25 years the Eddie Beard Veteran’s House has been a home and a haven for veterans and on Sunday, the building on Chicago's near west side is getting a much needed makeover.

The Eddie Beard House houses 15 veterans at a time for up to 22 months. It's a home for former soldiers and servicemen. It's where they live, eat, gather and socialize.

As you can imagine, after 25 years, there's been a lot of wear and tear to the building and the items inside. So it was time for long overdue makeover.

Dozens of volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Inner Voice Chicago showed up to paint, assemble, reconstruct and rebuild.

Sears donated dozens of new appliances to the center including refrigerators, freezers and washers and dryers that volunteers carried in and installed.

It was a facelift for the home and it was truly emotional day for the veterans.

Eddie Beard Veteran’s House

2425 West Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, Ill., 60612

Rebuildingtogether.org