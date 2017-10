× 9 injured after car slams into Waukegan restaurant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An SUV slammed into a restaurant in Waukegan Saturday night, injuring nine people, including four children.

The driver of an SUV backed up between two parked cars before striking Toluca’s restaurant on Washington Street.

Seven of the injured were inside the restaurant.

Two children and an adult were seriously injured.

So far, the driver has not been charged.