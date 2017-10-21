× Woman charged in robbery, attack of 81-year-old at Brown Line station

CHICAGO — A woman has been charged with robbing and seriously injuring a senior citizen at a CTA Brown Line station.

Victoria Dollarson, 25, was arrested after being identified as the person who robbed an 81-year-old man on October 16 at the Washington-Wabash station.

Police said Dollarson tried to steal the man’s phone. The two got in a scuffle and the man fell down the platform stairs.

The victim was hospitalized with a cut to the head, bruising and bleeding on the brain.

Dollarson will appear in court on Saturday.