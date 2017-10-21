Willowbrook explosion possibly caused by gas station leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Gas explosions in a western suburb are linked to a leak from a nearby gas station.

Several people were evacuated from a condo complex and are waiting to hear when they can go home.

Firefighters believe they contained the leak but it was still a scary day for people that live in the area. There were around 10 small fires throughout the day and a large explosion.

An 81-year-old woman was taken to hospital with severe burns. Others were treated at the scene.

It is believed the explosion was sparked when the woman started a dryer.

Firefighters tracked the leak to a Speedway gas station with a leaking tank.

Firefighters believe that the threat has been contained but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the tanks are more than 20 years old. They are inspected by the state fire marshal every other year. They were inspected last year.

Officials are telling residents in the area to call 911 if any smell gas,