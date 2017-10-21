This pumpkin patch donates every last dollar to charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two years ago, Megan McConnaughay planted her pumpkin patch. At least 100 pumpkins sprouted. Vines were coming up every couple of feet. That year, Megan sold every last pumpkin, and decided to start something. All 1,000 dollars she made was donated to St. Jude's Cancer Research hospital. Now, Megan donates all her proceeds to charity every year.

The next year, more pumpkins sprouted, and Megan donated that year's proceeds to Good Fellows, a charity that provides Christmas presents to children whose families can't afford them. Megan picked out, wrapped, and delivered all the presents her pumpkin patch bought.

This year, Megan's pumpkin patch is even bigger, and she has a sign that reads "Pumpkins for Punkins." The name is inspired by Megan's nickname as a little kid, "punkin."