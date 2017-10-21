Putin says Trump ‘won honestly,’ deserves more respect

RUSSIA — Russian president Vladimir Putin believes President Donald Trump is worthy of more respect from the American people, reports Russian new agency TASS. The statement came in response to a question from a Valdai International Discussion Club participant about what advice Putin would give to Trump.

“Inside the country, disrespect is shown for him. This is a regrettable negative component of the US political system,” Putin said.

Putin went on to say that Trump won the election honestly, and even citizens who do not agree with Trump’s positions owe their president respect.

“He won honestly,” Putin said. “I believe that the president of the United States does not need any advice because one has to possess certain talent and go through this trial to be elected, even without having the experience of such big administrative work. He [Trump] has done this.”

Putin said that he would continue to work with President Trump, but noted the President’s “unpredictability” and said Americans’ resistance is making it harder for the American president to enact his initiatives.