Iowa special education student scores touchdown to remember

ANKENY, Iowa. -- A high school running back scored a touchdown to remember.

Jack Downing is a special education student at Ankeny High School in Iowa.

He's team manger of his football team but medical issues kept him from playing. He has hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy.

At the school's last home game of the season, Downing entered the field during the second half and ran an unforgettable 30-yard touchdown.

His teammates ran to the field and cheered him on.

His mom said it was never on their radar to see him in a football uniform, much less scoring a touchdown.