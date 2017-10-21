Dog burned by teen in viral video goes home to new family

Guilford County, NC — The dog seen on social media being shot by flames by a Guilford County teen using an aerosol can and lighter has been adopted, according to Susan Danielsen with the Greensboro Police Department.

The video shows a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to create flames that she pointed toward the dog.

Several FOX8 viewers alerted the newsroom and the Guilford County sheriff’s office to the video. Animal control went to the dog’s home Sunday morning to begin their investigation. The dog’s fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

Right now, no charges have been filed against the two juveniles involved, a 13 and 14-year-old girl. You see one girl lighting the fire and another one taking the video.

The original Snapchat video was posted to Facebook, and it didn’t take long to spread on social media.

The caption in the read, “she burnt the dog.”

FOX8 will not identify the teens because of their age and because they have not been charged.