CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have fired longtime pitching coach Chris Bosio, multiple reports say.

And so it begins… #Cubs fire pitching coach Chris Bosio — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) October 21, 2017

According to USA Today, the Cubs may be reaching out to Jim Hickey, former Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach.

Bosio is the first coach on Joe Maddon’s staff to be fired. Last week, Maddon said he expected all of his coaches to return.

Bosio joined the team in 2012.

