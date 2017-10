× Chicago Public Schools enrollment down by 10,000

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School enrollment is down by 10,000 students compared to a year ago.

The decline in students is steeper than the district expected, and follows a drop of 11,000 the year before.

CPS said it won’t cut funding for schools where enrollment fell below projected numbers.

District officials blame falling birthrates, slower immigration patterns and the exodus of residents from the city’s South and West Sides.