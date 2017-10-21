Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- The animals at Brookfield Zoo were treated to some pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

Hani, a 14-year-old sloth bear was digging away at her pumpkin treat.

Kamba, a western lowland gorilla investigated her carved pumpkin and eventually decided to give it a try.

Even fruit bats got a treat. They got carved pumpkins filled with chopped fruit.

There was even a carpet python who slithered in and out of a carved pumpkin. Very spooky.

The zoo’s Boo! At the Zoo Halloween celebrate takes place this weekend and the next. For more information about the event, visit the zoo's website.