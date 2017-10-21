Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy pumpkins ahead of Halloween

Posted 7:39 AM, October 21, 2017, by

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- The animals at Brookfield Zoo were treated to some pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

Hani, a 14-year-old sloth bear was digging away at her pumpkin treat.

Kamba, a western lowland gorilla investigated her carved pumpkin and eventually decided to give it a try.

Even fruit bats got a treat. They got carved pumpkins filled with chopped fruit.

There was even a carpet python who slithered in and out of a carved pumpkin. Very spooky.

The zoo’s Boo! At the Zoo Halloween celebrate takes place this weekend and the next. For more information about the event, visit the zoo's website.

Photo Gallery