Arts in the Dark parade celebrates city’s creative community

CHICAGO – WGN’s Andrea Darlas took a look at Arts in the Dark, Chicago’s Halloween parade.
The Arts in the Dark celebration is a way for artists of all ages, from all walks of life, of many shapes and sizes, to come together and celebrate diversity and cultural inspirations.
Everyone is encouraged to participate--from actors to puppeteers to costume designers and of course, musicians.
Organizers say they hope this year's theme, "Up in the Air, and Under the Sea" showcased in a lantern brigade will inspire futures artists for generations to come.
Arts in the Dark
Saturday6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
On Columbus, north from Balbo to Monroe
For more info, visit cityofchicago.org.