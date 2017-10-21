Arts in the Dark parade celebrates city’s creative community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – WGN’s Andrea Darlas took a look at Arts in the Dark, Chicago’s Halloween parade.

The Arts in the Dark celebration is a way for artists of all ages, from all walks of life, of many shapes and sizes, to come together and celebrate diversity and cultural inspirations.

Everyone is encouraged to participate--from actors to puppeteers to costume designers and of course, musicians.

Organizers say they hope this year's theme, "Up in the Air, and Under the Sea" showcased in a lantern brigade will inspire futures artists for generations to come.

Saturday6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

On Columbus, north from Balbo to Monroe

For more info, visit cityofchicago.org.