3 shot at Taco Burrito King in Greektown

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting inside a restaurant in Greektown.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning at the Taco Burrito King restaurant in the 800 block of West Jackson Street.

Three people were fighting when one of them started shooting.

One man was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The shooter was shot in the leg.

He was also taken to Stroger in police custody and is now in stable condition.

A bullet grazed one woman’s foot but she refused medical attention.

No word on what started that fight.