WGN-TV PRESENTS ALL-NEW “STORIES OF HOPE: FACING BREAST CANCER” IN SUPPORT OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

CHICAGO, October 19, 2017 – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Monday, October 23 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The half-hour special will also be streamed live on WGNTV.com. An encore will be seen Sunday, October 29 at 12 p.m. (noon) CT on CLTV.

WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards will host the special featuring inspiring survivor stories including an interview with Academy Award winning actress Kathy Bates about her battle with the disease. The special will also feature discussions with doctors and healthcare professionals about the latest advancements in breast cancer diagnosis and innovative treatments, as well as regaining one’s life after a diagnosis.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease through early detection, education and support services.

