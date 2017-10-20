Theo Epstein mulls trading Cubs heavy hitters for more pitching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Good starting pitching is hard to come by.

Free agency can be a quick fix, but it usually comes with a hefty price tag. Sometimes, there just aren't enough arms available.

In fact, two of the biggest names on the market might be coming out of the Cubs clubhouse.

Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis have likely pitched at Wrigley Field for the last time and John Lackey may never throw at the major league level again.

It all adds up to a big hole in the Cubs pitching staff, which might have to be filled via trade.

And the club's biggest asset may be its deep pool of young talent in the field.

"Every week for us there's a day where someone can't make the lineup and someone else slides in and you're still starting eight quality guys. That's huge and it helps us win," explained team president, Theo Epstein. "Sooner or later you reach a point where you have to strongly consider sacrificing some of that depth to address needs elsewhere on the club. There's no sort of deadline to do that, but I think we're entering the phase where we have to be really open-minded to that if it makes the overall outlook of the team and the organization better."