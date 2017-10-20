Suburban police seek suspect in fatal shooting of mother, son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- Police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting of a mother and son, shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Someone opened fired on two people in a car at Freeland and State around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A 48- year-old Seretse Robinson and her 19-year-old Leon Perry, both from Chicago Heights died of their injuries.

Family members describe them as two of a kind and fun-loving and caring people who couldn’t stand to be away from each other.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major crimes task force are investigating.

Authorties are looking for a black Infiniti SUV they think may have been involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities.

A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered tonight for information that leads to a conviction.