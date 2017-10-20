Emergency crews respond to explosion at Willowbrook apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Firefighters on the scene after an explosion at an apartment building in Willowbrook Friday morning.

That explosion led to the evacuation of several families at the apartment building on Knollwood Road.

Witnesses on the scene say one woman was taken away in an ambulance.

No word yet on what caused the explosion or the extent of the damage, but residents say there was a strong smell of gas and that firefighters paid several visits to the apartment building Thursday night.

It's not clear if yet if that's connected to the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.