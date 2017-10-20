Mild temperatures into Monday; shower, too

Chicago’s run of mild temperatures continues for three additional days, after which below-normal readings arrive for a few days.

It will be warm again on Saturday, but cloudiness (which is often a sign of changing weather) will also be increasing. Showers and thundershowers should spread into the area late Saturday night in advance of a cold front that will be approaching from the west. The front, quite weak and followed by only marginally cooler air, moves across the area on Sunday. The rain ends by Sunday evening and skies clear briefy on Monday.

However, the weather pattern that brought dry conditions and mild temperatures is now gone, replaced by a turn to much cooler weather. A surge of chilly Canadian air arrives Monday night and heralds the start of a two-day period of below normal readings on Tuesday. ​